MONTREAL -- A 49-year-old man was targeted by gunfire but left unscathed, Montreal police stated Friday.

Officers received a 911 call at 9:40 a.m. about the sound of gunshots on Aldéric-Beaulac Street, near Papineau Avenue in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

“A man was targeted by one or several suspects,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. “Gunshots were fired without hitting the victim.”

When officers found the man, he was uninjured and did not require a trip to the hospital.

“Two parked vehicles on the street had bullet impacts,” Chèvrefils added. “The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.”

The K9 unit has been called in. The victim, as well as several witnesses, are expected to meet with officers sometime during the day.

A perimeter has been set up on Aldéric-Beaulac Street, between Aurèle-Allard Street and Papineau Avenue.