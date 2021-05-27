MONTREAL -- Montreal police was able to intercept an alleged car theft ring Wednesday evening after receiving information about suspected larceny in Lachine.

Officers received a 911 call at 7 p.m. from witnesses who said they saw suspicious activity at a shipping yard on Montreal-Toronto Boulevard, near 1st Avenue.

As many as six cars were allegedly being prepared for transportation in a container.

Police say when they showed up, a suspect crashed into a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene. The officer in the car was not injured.

Authorities note if they hadn't shown up in time, the cars, mostly Hondas, could have ended up at the Port of Montreal.

Hondas are one of the top 10 most stolen vehicles annually, accounting for 310 of the thousands of vehicles reported stolen in Quebec in 2018. Many of these cars end up being resold overseas.

-- with files from CTV News' Max Harrold.