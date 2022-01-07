Advertisement
Montreal police chief proposes closing local stations to cut rising costs
Published Friday, January 7, 2022 10:18PM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal's police chief is proposing to close some community police stations to keep spending under control and to make better use of resources.
Police Chief Sylvain Caron says more money is being spent maintaining buildings than fighting crime, and with rising costs in the forecast, he says keeping 30 stations running is getting too expensive.
