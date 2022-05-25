Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police say they have seized an "unprecedented" amount of illicit drugs from a major drug trafficking network that they dismantled after a series of raids Wednesday.
Interim police chief Sophie Roy, and the head of the police service's organized crime unit, Francis Renaud, announced at an afternoon news conference that officers seized 6.5 million amphetamine tablets worth an estimated $32.5 million
The criminal network was able to sell roughly one million pills per week throughout Quebec, worth an estimated $5 million.
"We are not done calculating and analyzing everything yet," said Renaud.
"Amphetamines are synthetic drugs that are known to be popular with teens and young adults. Pills come in different colours and shapes. Those pills can also be found in powder, crystal, etc. Amphetamines are often cut with different products and can be very dangerous."
Officers conducted 28 searches Wednesday in Montreal, Laval, the Laurentians, Montérégie, Centre-du-Quebec, and Mauricie, including "major" searches in Saint-Leonard, Boucherville, Chambly, and other regions throughout Quebec.
Police targeted multiple warehouses that were either used for the production or storage of amphetamines or both, police announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Eight suspects were arrested in the operation. Police also seized:
- 21 firearms
- 500 kg of methamphetamine
- six tabletting presses
- more than $300,000 in cash
While the focus was dismantling drug trafficking in and around Montreal, police said the seizure on Wednesday can help make a dent in gun crime in the city.
A total of 280 police officers were involved in the operation, with help from Quebec provincial police and other agencies.
The work of the SPVM is not finished, as they said the second phase of the operation will continue in the coming days with additional arrests that will be made possible from the evidence collected Wednesday. More charges could be coming after the files are reviewed by Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office.
The announcement comes a day after the SPVM was pulled in all sorts of directions after 911 calls for three stabbings and one shooting at a daycare Tuesday.
Renaud said officers are working day and night to make the city's streets safe and investigations like Wednesday's drug operation can have impacts in other areas as well, noting the substantial number of guns that were seized and cash.
"By targeting the purchasing power of criminals, particularly with respect to their acquisition of firearms," said Francis Renaud, commander of the Organized Crime Division of the SPVM.
"Today, of course, it's a little bit of the end of a file and what you see on the table is our part of what we can do to make sure those streets are safe for everybody."
Montreal police repeated that gun violence is a societal problem — not a policing one — and that solutions from city partners are needed to tackle the issue.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante praised the SPVM for their work.
"Today, we see results. We see historic searches that, as Roy said, cut off the revenue that supports the purchase of firearms," Plante said.
"When we see a rise in gun violence, we have to find all types of solutions."
