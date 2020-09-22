Advertisement
Montreal police ask for help in search for 17-year-old girl last seen in July
17-year-old Amanda Bedard was last seen on July 25 in Pierrefonds / Photo from the SPVM
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on July 25.
Amanda Bedard stands 5"6, weighs approximately 163 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in Pierrefonds wearing a black shirt with blue markings, black converse, and dark blue jeans.
Amanda speaks both English and French.
Police say she may be in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Saint-Michel, Pierrefonds, Lasalle, Verdun, Rosemont, downtown or Longueuil areas.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911, their local police station or anonymously through the info-crime line at 514-393-1133.