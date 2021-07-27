Advertisement
Montreal police arrest suspect in connection with cancelled Amber Alert
CTV News Montreal Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 6:27AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:46AM EDT
An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News)
MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) has cancelled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old after she was found safe and sound.
Officers say they have arrested a suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Police issued the Amber Alert Tuesday morning after the teen was abducted at 11:05 p.m. Monday.