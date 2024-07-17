Montreal police arrest suspect after he crashed into patrol cars

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a 21-year-old man in Pierrefonds on Monday after he tried to flee by driving his vehicle into patrol cars of officers who had come to arrest him.

Police say the suspect had multiple arrest warrants for similar incidents in recent months and is suspected of deliberately driving a car into police officers on several occasions over the past year.

On each occasion, he allegedly fled in stolen vehicles.

In May, the man allegedly hit a patrol officer with a black BMW that had been reported stolen during an operation near Stanley and Sherbrooke streets.

According to police, he then climbed a curb chain and fled at high speed. This dangerous manoeuvre occurred while many pedestrians and motorists were in the area.

His three alleged accomplices in the case, men aged between 18 and 25, have since been arrested.

After the man was located in a residential area of Pierrefonds, a large number of specialized SPVM officers were mobilized because of the risk posed by the suspect.

The man appeared in court the day after his arrest at the Montreal courthouse. He was charged with breach of conditions, assault with a weapon and flight during a pursuit with a peace officer.

The suspect will remain in custody until the next stage of the legal proceedings.

The police are asking for the public’s cooperation and are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 911 or visit their local police station.