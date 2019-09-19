

CTV News Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding Tethyana Boyko, a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her family's home in Verdun on Sept. 9.

Boyko, pictured above, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 99 pounds, is white, has grey eyes and auburn hair.

Police say Boyko can often be found in Montreal-North or Saint-Henri. She speaks Russian, French and English.

Investigators say they are worried for Boyko's safety because of the people she hangs out with.

Anyone with information on Boyko's disappearance is asked to call 911, contact their local police station or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. Information may be provided anonymously.