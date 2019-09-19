Montreal police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl
Tethyana Boyko was last seen leaving her family's home in Verdun on Sept. 9. Photo courtesy of Montreal Police
CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 1:35PM EDT
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding Tethyana Boyko, a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her family's home in Verdun on Sept. 9.
Boyko, pictured above, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 99 pounds, is white, has grey eyes and auburn hair.
Police say Boyko can often be found in Montreal-North or Saint-Henri. She speaks Russian, French and English.
Investigators say they are worried for Boyko's safety because of the people she hangs out with.
Anyone with information on Boyko's disappearance is asked to call 911, contact their local police station or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. Information may be provided anonymously.
Latest Montreal News
- Mitsubishi is opening a SpaceJet Centre near Montreal; hiring 250 people
- Montreal police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl
- MUHC doctors want helmets to be mandatory for all cyclists, not just children
- An attempted murder in a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve apartment
- A pot product was recalled because it won't get you high enough