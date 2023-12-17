Montreal North: Two 18-year-old men injured in drive-by shooting

Two 18-year-old men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Montreal North on Sunday evening.

Montreal police (SPVM) initially reported that one person was injured but later said there were two victims.

Officers were called to the corner of Matte Avenue and Pascal Street around 8 p.m. after gunfire was reported in the area.

Upon arrival, they discovered two young men with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

The pair were conscious when transported to hospital and police do not fear for their lives.

According to witnesses, the pair were walking along Pascal Street when they were approached by a vehicle containing several people, who shot in their direction. The vehicle fled toward Langelier Boulevard before police arrived.

The SPVM canine unit discovered shell casings on the ground, and bullet impacts were discovered in the facade of a residential building.

A perimeter was established Sunday evening. The investigation is ongoing.