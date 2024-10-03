MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal metro riders stranded to start the day after 'electrical issue'

    A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Montreal metro riders wiping the sleep from their eyes had to wait longer than expected on platforms across the city to start their commutes on Thursday morning after a "electrical issue" followed by an "incident" delayed trains starting by just over a half hour.

    The green, orange, yellow and blue lines all reported that service was interrupted shortly after 5:15 a.m.

    "We have had a server failure linked to the power supply control system," said STM spokesperson Isabelle A. Tremblay.

    Trains on the metro begin running at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. On Thursday, they began at around 6:10 a.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News