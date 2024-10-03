Montreal metro riders stranded to start the day after 'electrical issue'

Montreal metro riders wiping the sleep from their eyes had to wait longer than expected on platforms across the city to start their commutes on Thursday morning after a "electrical issue" followed by an "incident" delayed trains starting by just over a half hour.

The green, orange, yellow and blue lines all reported that service was interrupted shortly after 5:15 a.m.

"We have had a server failure linked to the power supply control system," said STM spokesperson Isabelle A. Tremblay.

Trains on the metro begin running at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. On Thursday, they began at around 6:10 a.m.