MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 48, charged with multiple sexual offences against minors: Quebec police

    Yan Lecompte is charged with multiple sexual offences including possession and distribution of child pornography. (SQ) Yan Lecompte is charged with multiple sexual offences including possession and distribution of child pornography. (SQ)
    A 48-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including luring, sexual assault and production and possession of child pornography.

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) in Beauharnois-Salaberry arrested Yan Lecompte on Wednesday in relation to sexual offences against minors.

    He appeared in court on the same day for alleged offences committed between 2010 and 2023.

    "The investigation suggests that the suspect may have had other victims," the SQ said in a news release.

    The case is under the SQ's serial crime investigations department.

    Those with information on the case are asked to call the SQ's criminal information centre at 1-800-659-4264. 

