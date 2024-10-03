French prime minister and Quebec premier meet at Matignon to discuss immigration

Quebec Premier François Legault, who will be received at the Hôtel de Matignon on Thursday morning by his newly-appointed French counterpart, Prime Minister Michel Barnier, intends to discuss immigration during the meeting.

Legault, who is the first head of government that Barnier has received at Matignon, was welcomed with great honours. All the pomp of such an event was deployed for the occasion: red carpet and Republican Guard as his car entered the courtyard of honour.

Before the interview began, Barnier agreed that this was a "very important" meeting.

Quebec is a place that "is dear" to Barnier, one of his spokespeople told The Canadian Press, and it is "a key partner in the promotion and defence of the French-speaking world."

On Wednesday evening, during a live interview on TV5 Monde, Legault said that the theme of immigration -- which appears to be central to his visit -- would be raised in his discussions with Barnier, as it was last week with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Quebecers have "exactly the same feeling" as the French of being "a bit overwhelmed by the number" of immigrants, he said.