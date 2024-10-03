MONTREAL
Montreal

    • French prime minister and Quebec premier meet at Matignon to discuss immigration

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at the Federation Quebecoise des Municipalities annual congress in Quebec City, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at the Federation Quebecoise des Municipalities annual congress in Quebec City, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec Premier François Legault, who will be received at the Hôtel de Matignon on Thursday morning by his newly-appointed French counterpart, Prime Minister Michel Barnier, intends to discuss immigration during the meeting.

    Legault, who is the first head of government that Barnier has received at Matignon, was welcomed with great honours. All the pomp of such an event was deployed for the occasion: red carpet and Republican Guard as his car entered the courtyard of honour.

    Before the interview began, Barnier agreed that this was a "very important" meeting.

    Quebec is a place that "is dear" to Barnier, one of his spokespeople told The Canadian Press, and it is "a key partner in the promotion and defence of the French-speaking world."

    On Wednesday evening, during a live interview on TV5 Monde, Legault said that the theme of immigration -- which appears to be central to his visit -- would be raised in his discussions with Barnier, as it was last week with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Quebecers have "exactly the same feeling" as the French of being "a bit overwhelmed by the number" of immigrants, he said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News