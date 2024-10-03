MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 82, expected to recover after being struck by vehicle crossing the street in Montreal

    An 82-year-old man is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    An 82-year-old man has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) report that several 911 calls came in at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday about the collision at the intersection of Papineau Avenue and Sauriol Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    When police arrived, they found the man with injuries to his upper body. He was conscious when transported to the hospital.

    The 30-year-old woman who was driving was not injured.

    SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said that preliminary information suggests that the woman was heading west on Sauriol and turned left onto Papineau when she hit the man who was crossing the street heading east.

    Police interviewed several witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. 

