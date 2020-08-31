MONTREAL -- In a season of uncertainty, one thing has been fairly certain—big cultural events are cancelled.

Some local organizers decided to get ahead of that curve. The Montreal men’s fashion week—still in relative infancy as an event, since the first one was only last year—bet on a new technology to be able to broadcast live on Facebook.

The organization, called “M3,” which stands for Mode Masculine Montreal, will have tech allowing viewers to watch from 360 degrees online.

Promoter Yves Ulysse said he hopes the idea will not only work but take off, making the Montreal group “one of the pioneers” in digitization of fashion.

The highlight of the week will be a runway fashion show at the House of Jazz in Laval—broadcast using these new tools on the web, and with 100 guest invited to attend in person.

The designers showcased this year include Lakuachimoto, Bespoke Taylor Hpadar Pascal Labelle, who dresses many stars, and Yves Jean Lacasse, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his brand, Envers.