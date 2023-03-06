Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante mourns the loss of her father

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, takes part in a press conference following a roundtable discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, right, takes part in a press conference following a roundtable discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon