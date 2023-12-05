Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante collapsed during a press conference at Montreal's City Hall on Tuesday morning.

She was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking to the floor.

She was conscious when she dropped down.

Plante was quickly surrounded by her staff, who asked reporters to stop filming.

The mayor's office has yet to provide an update on her health, but an ambulance was spotted outside City Hall.

Catherine Cadotte, the mayor's attachée de presse, confirmed she was examined by paramedics and was starting to feel better.