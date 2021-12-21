Mayor Valerie Plante said she is declaring a new state of emergency Tuesday morning "to better deal with the turbulence caused by the Omicron variant" as COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Montreal and across Quebec.

The mayor made the announcement at a virtual press conference from home while in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

She was joined by the head of her executive committee, Dominique Ollivier, the city's director general, Serge Lamontagne, and civil security coordinator, Richard Liebmann for the press conference.

The city ended its state of emergency last August after 17 months.

Under the new state of emergency, special powers are granted to the City of Montreal to ensure the continuity of services. Plante said the city will be able to purchase personal protective equipment and screening equipment for essential workers.

Emergency shelter sites will also be set up for city's homeless population.

Montreal is declaring a state of emergency to better deal with the turbulence caused by the Omicron variant. This allows us to guarantee services to essential workers and vulnerable people, among others. We are making sure that no one is left behind during this pandemic. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Quebec recorded 5,043 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,455 cases in Montreal.

This is a developing story. More to come.