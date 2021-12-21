Quebec has broken its record of new COVID-19 infections yet again, reporting 5,043 new cases on Tuesday.

The total number of people infected is now 495,337 since the start of the pandemic and there are currently 29,318 active cases in the province.

Quebec health officials also confirmed eight more deaths, a total of 11,650.

On Dec. 19, a total of 42,303 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by 18, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 415, that is 59 admissions and 41 discharges.

Of those, 88 people are in intensive care; up by six -- 10 new patients and four who were released.

Of the new cases, 1,219 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 238 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 3,586 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 32 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 27 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 1.8 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 14 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 76,356 more vaccinations in the province; 73,188 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,168 doses before Dec. 20 for a total of 14,435,353 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 244,642 doses were given for a cumulative total of 14,679,995, or 84.2 per cent of the population.

As of Dec. 20, a total of 7,237,205 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,646,507 people, or 81 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 742,730 Quebecers, or nine per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicon variant cases is now 64 confirmed and 728 presumptive.

The numbers for the other variants currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 31,815 Delta (B.1.167.2).

ONE YEAR LATER

On this day last year, Quebec had 2,116 new cases of COVID-19, less than half the amount recorded Tuesday.

There were 1,056 people in hospital, with 138 in ICU; 38 people were reported dead that day due to the virus, according to INSPQ.