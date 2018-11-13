

The Canadian Press





A man who drove to Michigan from Montreal and stabbed an airport police officer has been convicted of terrorism and other crimes.

It was a slam dunk for federal prosecutors: Witnesses saw Amor Ftouhi attack Lt. Jeff Neville at the Flint airport and wrestled him to the ground.

Ftouhi was convicted of three crimes Tuesday. He's a Tunisian who was living in Montreal at the time of the June 2017 stabbing.

Investigators say Ftouhi wanted to stab Neville , take his gun and start shooting people in the airport. He legally drove into the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and arrived in Flint five days later. He tried but failed to buy a gun at a gun show and instead bought a large knife.

Neville survived.