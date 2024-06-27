Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world

Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.

The company explains its traffic scorecard "provides three years of mobility data for a more granular and holistic analysis of mobility within the world's most congested areas."

The report looked at more than 900 cities in 37 countries on all seven continents.

"It provides travel delay comparisons, cost of congestion to drivers and regions and commuting trends based on the unique travel patterns within each metro area," INRIX notes.

According to the list, Montreal ranks 30th in the world, resulting in 57 hours lost for commuters.

Other Canadian cities that made the list include Toronto (17), Vancouver (56), Winnipeg (289), Calgary (328) and Edmonton (639).

The top 10 cities in the world with the most traffic headaches: