Montreal kids forced to find alternate transport as Transco bus strike continues
Thousands of Montreal school children are having to find alternative transport on the first day back at school as the Transco bus strike continues to affect them.
Parent Carla Da Costa says she supports the drivers but wonders if the school boards are doing everything they can to help the children.
"A strike that lasts over two months is beyond ridiculous," she said. "Not even the strike with thousands of teachers lasted this long."
Da Costa adds the situation has been stressful for her family, even forcing them to purchase a second vehicle.
"We have received backlash from our employers for the exceptions we have had to request to accommodate this gap of service," she said. "We are lucky that we have been able to carpool with neighbours, but I know of other parents who do not have that luxury and have had to stop working, putting their jobs at risk."
The school boards insist they are just as much victims as the families.
"We have no role. We're just collateral damage," laments Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).
He notes the school board is not allowed to hire another bus company because they have a contract with Transco -- not that there are many other options to choose from.
"There were a number of parents who are very upset, but there's nothing we can do for them," Cohen said.
With a snowstorm approaching Montreal this week, he adds the EMSB will probably not have to cancel classes.
"We usually have to cancel because of the buses, but the kids are making their own way now," he said of the 9,000 children left in limbo during the strike.
For its part, the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) sent an update to parents last week to remind them that the Transco strike is ongoing.
"We have been informed that meetings have been set for the week of Jan. 8, and we are awaiting updates from these meetings," the board reassured. "In the interim, we are continuing to offer extended supervision for families of elementary students before school and/or after school on regular school days. "
The LBPSB says it realizes the "inconveniences this situation may cause and are working with all the parties involved to try to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."
Transco drivers have been on strike since Oct. 31.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lows of -50 C, up to 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
Slovenian rescuers bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday
Slovenia's rescuers on Monday successfully extracted five people who had been trapped in a cave for more than two days because of high water levels.
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
opinion Iowa caucuses will test Donald Trump's strength as a presidential contender
In his column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the fast-approaching Iowa caucuses, which will be the first true test of Donald Trump's durability as a presidential contender in this U.S. election cycle.
Toronto
-
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in Toronto and seized by police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Southern Ontario is set to get hit with a winter storm this week. What you should know
Southern Ontario can expect a surge of winter weather Tuesday, with the forecast calling for icy conditions and up to 15 cm of snowfall.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys well-known Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant and fish market
A fire in Cap-Pelé, N.B., Sunday morning has destroyed a well-known seaside restaurant and fish market.
-
Nova Scotia spends $3M for new 50-bed temporary shelter in Halifax
The Nova Scotia and Halifax governments are opening a new temporary shelter later this month.
London
-
Man charged after pulling knife on off-duty police officer
Around 10:45 a.m., the off-duty officer was walking through Steen Park when he saw a man and a woman in the dispute.
-
London senior loses nearly $60K to phone scam
Kim Stevens, an older adult living on a small pension in London, lost nearly $60,000 to a convincing phone scam
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Demolition begins on unique downtown Sudbury building
The landscape near the arena in downtown Sudbury will soon look very different as demolition begins at the former Ledo Hotel.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
Sudbury police find owner of abandoned ATV
After posting an abandoned ATV on social media Friday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service says it has found the owner.
Calgary
-
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
-
'Growing sense of concern': Albertans worried over rising debt loads, report says
Albertans are the most concerned about the pressures of household debt, with seven in 10 residents in the province anxious about their own bills, new data shows.
-
1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park
A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.
Kitchener
-
Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
British Columbia's south and central coast are bracing for their first taste of winter weather as Environment Canada issues a series of special weather statements.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
-
'I cried and I cried and I cried': Coquitlam single mother loses pets, daycare in house fire
Ramona Toth says she's heartbroken after a fire destroyed her Coquitlam home on Jan. 2.
Edmonton
-
West-end house under construction destroyed by fire
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
-
2 Edmonton encampments dismantled as extreme cold approaches
The City of Edmonton and police dismantled another two encampments downtown, despite extreme cold expected to settle over the city in the upcoming week.
-
Lows of -50 C, up to 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Windsor
-
Safety Village gets $1-million donation from Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation
The Safety Village is getting a $1-million donation from the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation.
-
Power being restored in Tecumseh
Essex Powerlines says power has been restored in Tecumseh.
-
Animal remains found in Chatham prompts reminder from police
Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents if they find bones, do not touch them, and report them to police.
Regina
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
-
Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road
A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Sunday evening, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.
-
City of Ottawa moving to improve heritage protections for 19th century Water Works
City of Ottawa staff are asking councillors to approve a plan to strengthen and streamline heritage protections for the 150-year-old Ottawa Water Works complex at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa OPP responds to 39 vehicle collisions during weekend storm
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they responded to 39 motor vehicle collisions in the city during last weekend's winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.