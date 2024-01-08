Montreal kids forced to find alternate transport as Transco bus strike continues

Thousands of Montreal school children are having to find alternative transport on the first day back at school as the Transco bus strike continues to affect them.

Parent Carla Da Costa says she supports the drivers but wonders if the school boards are doing everything they can to help the children.

"A strike that lasts over two months is beyond ridiculous," she said. "Not even the strike with thousands of teachers lasted this long."

Da Costa adds the situation has been stressful for her family, even forcing them to purchase a second vehicle.

"We have received backlash from our employers for the exceptions we have had to request to accommodate this gap of service," she said. "We are lucky that we have been able to carpool with neighbours, but I know of other parents who do not have that luxury and have had to stop working, putting their jobs at risk."

The school boards insist they are just as much victims as the families.

"We have no role. We're just collateral damage," laments Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).

He notes the school board is not allowed to hire another bus company because they have a contract with Transco -- not that there are many other options to choose from.

"There were a number of parents who are very upset, but there's nothing we can do for them," Cohen said.

With a snowstorm approaching Montreal this week, he adds the EMSB will probably not have to cancel classes.

"We usually have to cancel because of the buses, but the kids are making their own way now," he said of the 9,000 children left in limbo during the strike.

For its part, the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) sent an update to parents last week to remind them that the Transco strike is ongoing.

"We have been informed that meetings have been set for the week of Jan. 8, and we are awaiting updates from these meetings," the board reassured. "In the interim, we are continuing to offer extended supervision for families of elementary students before school and/or after school on regular school days. "

The LBPSB says it realizes the "inconveniences this situation may cause and are working with all the parties involved to try to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

Transco drivers have been on strike since Oct. 31.