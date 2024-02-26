Montreal International reports drop in investments
Montreal International says it made 23 per cent fewer investments in the greater metropolitan area in 2023, blaming the slowdown on the economy.
The non-profit organization says it supported 87 projects worth $2.74 billion in 2023.
This represents a 23 per cent drop in investment value compared with the $3.58 billion spread over 102 projects in 2022.
Last July, Alexandre Lagarde, vice-president of foreign investments at Montreal International, had warned of a slowdown in the first half of the year.
"Inflation and rising interest rates are having an impact on investments," he explained.
Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montreal International, adds in a press release that the organization has adopted a more targeted approach to attract "sustainable projects," as well as those that fill a need, such as artificial intelligence or life sciences.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 26, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice minister to introduce new bill to tackle harmful online content
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark movies actor, dead at 48
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
We each have an average of 100 online accounts. Here's how to make sure they aren't a nightmare for your family if you die
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
No pedestrians injured after video shows Toronto police cruiser mount sidewalk, knock over light standard
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
Canadians and Russians file appeals on re-ranking of 2022 Winter Olympics figure skating team event
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
No pedestrians injured after video shows Toronto police cruiser mount sidewalk, knock over light standard
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
-
Officer dragged for 50 metres while trying to arrest auto theft suspect in Milton
Halton Regional Police say an officer was dragged for 50 metres while trying to apprehend a suspect during the attempted theft of a pickup truck in Milton last week.
-
Man seriously injured after reports of pedestrian-involved collision in Toronto
A man has been transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian downtown.
Atlantic
-
Some tents still standing as deadline to vacate 5 Halifax homeless encampments passes
Five homeless encampments in Halifax are facing eviction after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed unhoused people to set up tents at those sites.
-
More thaw and freeze ahead in the Maritimes this week
Following a weekend that saw heavy rain transition to a flash freeze, a similar weather situation is ahead for the Maritimes later this week.
-
N.S. teen dies following ATV crash in Digby County
A 19-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.
London
-
Mathyssen set to represent London-Fanshawe NDP in next election
Whenever the next federal election rolls around, the NDP party for London-Fanshawe has its candidate. At a meeting on Sunday, Lindsay Mathyssen was officially acclaimed as the candidate for the next election.
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
Calgary
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Winter conditions drop daytime highs 12 to 17 degrees below average
Monday brought a harsh return to winter for most of Alberta, prompting a number of weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1 dead after an avalanche Saturday in Crowsnest Pass
A 46-year-old man from Magrath, Alta., died in an avalanche in the back country between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Officer dragged for 50 metres while trying to arrest auto theft suspect in Milton
Halton Regional Police say an officer was dragged for 50 metres while trying to apprehend a suspect during the attempted theft of a pickup truck in Milton last week.
-
Over $180K lost to scam after Guelph man ignores bank's warning
A Guelph man is out more than $180,000 from Bitcoin scams, even after being warned by his bank.
-
Kitchener Rangers punch ticket to OHL playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers have secured a playoff berth after a big win over the Sarnia Sting.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. premier to make announcement about housing, speculation
B.C.'s premier is expected to make an announcement Monday morning about housing and speculation in the province.
-
Mounties in B.C. searching for 'armed and dangerous' wanted man
Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.
-
'Wintry mix' of weather expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: Environment Canada
Lower Mainland residents are being told to expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which could include snow over the next couple of days.
Edmonton
-
Parking ban for major roads starts Monday night
Parking will be banned on major roads starting Monday night as crews clean up the latest snowfall.
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Snow ends, but the cold sticks around
The heaviest snow is done (for Edmonton and area), but we'll continue to see some blowing snow through this morning.
Windsor
-
Former United Way employee accused of stealing money appears in Chatham court
The woman accused of defrauding a Chatham charity out of more than $300,000 made her first court appearance Monday.
-
Woman charged with defrauding Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare out of over $60,000
A 48-year-old woman has been charged after Windsor police say she allegedly defrauded a local hospital association out of over $60,000.
-
Two people assaulted in Leamington home invasion: OPP
Two people were taken to hospital after police say they were assaulted during a home invasion in Leamington.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels
The Saskatchewan NDP are asking Premier Scott Moe to show the results of his foreign travels.
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
Person charged with murder in Alfred-Plantagenet suspicious death
A 30-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death investigation in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.
-
Severance packages for Watson, departed councillors cost Ottawa taxpayers $633,000
Former Mayor Jim Watson received more than $99,000 in severance from Ottawa taxpayers after leaving office in November 2022, as part of the "transition allowance" for outgoing elected officials.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Travel not recommended on highways surrounding Saskatoon as winter storm continues
Travel is not recommended on many highways surrounding Saskatoon Monday morning as an Alberta clipper system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to central Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.