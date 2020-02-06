MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact on Wednesday night unveiled a new kit, its first in grey since the club's arrival in MLS.

The new jersey also features shades of black, it sports the shape of the province of Quebec at the bottom "and three of the club's values, passion, pride, and authenticity, inside the collar," according to a statement.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps also released new jerseys; all three new jerseys for the Canadian teams are secondary kits.

As Major League Soccer prepares to kick off its 25th season later this month, the league's 26 teams unveiled new Adidas jerseys Wednesday night at local events, as well as a national celebration in New York City in conjunction with Fashion Week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.