MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal home sales tick up as prices rise from last May: real estate board

    A 'sold' sign is seen in front of a home in Montreal, Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A 'sold' sign is seen in front of a home in Montreal, Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 3.6 per cent in May compared with the same month last year, with levels slightly higher than the historical average for this time of year.

    The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,563 for the month, up from 4,405 in May 2023.

    The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 6.8 per cent rise for the price of a plex at $780,000 last month.

    The median price for a single-family home rose 4.6 per cent to $575,500 and the median price for a condominium rose 1.7 per cent to $410,000.

    QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant attributed the "particularly solid" sales figures to factors such as economic growth and anticipation of the Bank of Canada's first cut to its key interest rate, which it announced earlier this week.

    Active listings for May jumped 21.6 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,996, while new listings rose 15.9 per cent to 7,005.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News