Montreal home sales in October down 2% from year ago level
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers say home sales in the Montreal area in October fell two per cent compared with the same month last year to their second-lowest level since it began compiling market data in 2000.
The association says Montreal home sales totalled 2,675 in October, down from 2,740 a year earlier.
Single-family home sales totalled 1,347 in October, down six per cent compared with 1,438 in the same period last year, while condominium sales amounted to 1,018 transactions compared with 1,021 in October 2022.
Plex sales rose 10 per cent to 307 sales compared with 279 sales of the small income properties a year earlier.
Active listings rose to 17,518 in October, a gain of 12 per cent from 15,708 a year ago, while new listings climbed 10 per cent to 5,816 compared with 5,306 a year earlier.
The association says the median price of a single family home was $545,000, up from $510,000 a year ago, while the median price for a condominium was $390,000, up from $380,000 a year ago. The median plex price was $735,000, up from $700,000 in October 2022.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 6, 2023.
Israeli troops divide north and south Gaza, as reported death toll exceeds 10,000
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.
Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez's Venus painting in London's National Gallery
Two climate change protesters smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velazquez oil painting at London's National Gallery, the group Just Stop Oil said Monday.
Israeli troops divided the northern and southern parts of Gaza, as communications across the besieged territory were temporarily cut Monday for a third time since the war started. The troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported.
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Antony Blinken's Middle East diplomatic tour wraps without significant progress in a push for a pause in the fighting, the average rent in Canada has reached record levels and some legions are struggling to pay their bills.
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
Driver, 20, clocked speeding over 200 km/h down Hamilton road
A 20-year-old driver's car has been impounded and his licence suspended after an Ontario police officer clocked his vehicle travelling more than 200 km/h down a Hamilton road.
Mississauga man charged after allegedly pulling gun on woman in domestic incident
Police have arrested and charged a man as part of an intimate partner violence investigation after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a Mississauga home.
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services withdraws application for homeless hub
One of the agencies approved to take on two locations for London’s proposed homeless hubs is withdrawing its proposal due to “circumstances beyond (its) control.”
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program
Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
Sault police arrest man wanted since August
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service arrested a 44-year-old man who has been wanted since August for firearm and weapon-related offences.
Southern Ont. man charged with weapons offences are police raid in northern Ont.
A 58-year-old man from Oshawa several weapons-related offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Westree, Ont. on Wednesday.
Man arrested at demonstration over Israel-Gaza war
Calgary police say a man was arrested during another protest between supporters of Israel and Palestine Sunday afternoon.
1 sent to hospital following stabbing near Calgary's Drop-In Centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed outside the Drop-In Centre on Monday morning.
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
One of the warmest Octobers in past 25 years recorded in Waterloo Region
This past October in Waterloo Region was one of the warmest in recent memory.
CTV Kitchener has a new home!
CTV Kitchener has officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday. Here's a look back at where we started and where we're going next.
Rock slide near Keremeos closes Highway 3
A rock slide has closed a major southern British Columbia highway in both directions outside Keremeos, about 300 kilometres east of Vancouver.
Vancouver man's family in Gaza ponders whether to stay together so they die together
Bombs had scarcely started falling on the Gaza Strip last month when Omar Mansour's family realized they had a crucial question to resolve: would it be better to face death together or apart?
B.C. man found out he won the lottery during a power outage
A Penticton resident was in the dark when he found out he had won a shiny prize.
House under construction goes up in flames in south Edmonton
Another south Edmonton home under construction was the scene of a fire Monday morning.
'Sentimental and romantic': Mindbender note rediscovered almost four decades later
For one man, the steel structure of West Edmonton Mall's now dismantled rollercoaster is a reminder of a love for his wife and family.
South Edmonton warehouse engulfed by late Sunday fire
Firefighters were called to a warehouse in the Parsons Industrial area late Sunday evening.
OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Leamington bust
Four people have been charged after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth from a Leamington home last week.
Police release photo of 'armed and dangerous' downtown shooting suspect
Windsor police have released a photo of the suspect involved in a downtown shooting.
Windsor to mark Remembrance Day with stories, parade and service
The City of Windsor has once again partnered with the Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others to put together a number of events and programming in honour of Remembrance Day and those who have fallen in military service and those who continue to serve.
Regina man facing murder charge following weekend homicide investigation
Regina police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder following a weekend homicide investigation east of the downtown core.
'Bad idea': Regina police arrest man after attempting to flee down wrong side of Highway 1
A simple traffic stop for an expired license plate on Friday turned into an arrest after police say a man refused to identify himself and tried fleeing down the wrong side of Highway 1.
IKEA evacuated Sunday after cafeteria fire
A faulty deep fryer caused a fire and forced the evacuation of Ottawa's sole IKEA location on Sunday morning.
Teen has mom's car towed for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highway
A 17-year-old Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking a speed of 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Here are the ways the Quebec public sector strike could affect services in Gatineau
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec will be taking to the picket lines Monday for a one-day strike, including 17,500 in the Outaouais region.
Saskatoon man in critical condition after medical emergency in police holding cell
A Saskatoon man is in critical condition after going into medical distress in a police holding cell on Saturday.
Sask. family sees 'closure' as inquest wraps-up
The family of a man who died while in police custody after being arrested for violating a COVID-19 public health order says they finally got the answers they’ve waited three years for.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.