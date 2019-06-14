

CTV Montreal Staff





Thousands of Montrealers celebrated downtown as the Toronto Raptors became NBA champions.

At viewing parties on Peel St. and Crescent St., people stood cheek to cheek to watch Toronto's team take on Oakland's Golden State Warriors in a nail-biter of a game.

The Raptors only cinched their victory in the final moments winning the game 114-110, and with that the crowd erupted into cheers.

"I feel amazing! What a day to be Canadian, right?" said one woman.

This is Canada and we won the NBA for the first time ever! This right now is history! We should all be proud to be Canadian!"

Supporters in the crowd danced and sang, while a couple people set off some firecrackers.

Everyone who spoke to CTV said they were having a fabulous time and only wanted to celebrate.

One man had planned a dramatic display for the game.

Anthony Viscosi arrived at the 'Jurassic Peel' area wearing a Warrior-coloured blue T-shirt, but after the Raptors won he tore off the shirt to reveal a Raptors Jersey.

He then set fire to the torn shirt but a few officers then stepped in with a fire extinguisher and tossed the burnt shirt into the garbage.

Montreal police Const. Manuel Couture said it was mostly a quiet night, although two police cars were vandalized.

Nobody was arrested.

Most of the basketball fans went home about an hour after the game ended.

With a note from the Canadian Press