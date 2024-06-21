MONTREAL
Montreal

    Montreal elementary school teacher retires after 43 years

    School is out for the summer and at St-Gabriel Elementary School in southwwest Montreal, the celebration was extra special.

    Their principal was marking his last day of school, too.

    At 69, Principal Jim Daskalakis, who started as a substitute teacher, retired after 43 years.

