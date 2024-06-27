MONTREAL
    Canadiens hopefuls to face Leafs on Sept. 14 and 15

    Logan Mailloux (94), of the Montreal Canadiens, participates in the warm-up period before his first NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Montreal, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi) Logan Mailloux (94), of the Montreal Canadiens, participates in the warm-up period before his first NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Montreal, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi)
    The Montreal Canadiens' top prospects will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a two-game series at the Bell Centre on Sept. 14 and 15.

    The list of Habs prospects eligible to participate includes 2021 first-round pick Logan Mailloux, 2022 first-round pick Filip Mesar, 2022 second-round picks Owen Beck and Lane Hutson, 2023 third-round pick Adam Engstrom, 2023 first-round pick and fifth overall pick David Reinbacher, and 2023 fourth-round pick and Montreal native Quentin Miller.

    The club's fifth pick in the next NHL draft, to be announced Friday night in Las Vegas, is also expected to be in the mix.

    "While some of the players we'll be seeing in action have already made their NHL debuts, several others should follow in their footsteps over the next few seasons. Seeing their skills put to the test against the top prospects of the Maple Leafs, our long-time rivals, will only be a bonus," said the Canadiens' Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton.

    Both games will be open to the public and start at 1 p.m.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2024.  

