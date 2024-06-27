Woman, 33, in Quebec City charged with sexual assault against her young children

MONTREAL
    A 33-year-old mother was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with crimes of a sexual nature allegedly committed against her two young children.

    The woman, who cannot be identified to protect the children, is facing charges of sexual assault, incest, sexual interference, corruption of children, incitement to sexual interference and assault, according to Noovo Info.

    The offences were allegedly committed against her 5- and 6-year-old children with her 25-year-old partner, who faces the same charges.

    The couple was arrested as part of an investigation by the Quebec City police (SPVQ) sexual assault unit, according to a SPVQ news release.

    The pair appeared at the Quebec City courthouse on Thursday. The suspects remain in custody.

