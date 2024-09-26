Montreal dockworkers approve strike mandate

MONTREAL
    A shipping container is loaded onto a container ship in the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) A shipping container is loaded onto a container ship in the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal have approved a strike mandate after more than a year of contract negotiations.

    Longshore workers voted 97.9 per cent in favour of granting their union executive the authority to call a strike if it chooses.

    The union local, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, would need to issue a 72-hour notice before its nearly 1,200 members could walk off the job.

    As far back as May, a handful of transport companies began to reroute cargo away from the country's second-biggest port over fears of potential job action.

    Montreal dockworkers last hit the picket lines in August 2020 in a 12-day strike that left 11,500 containers languishing on the waterfront.

    The parties remain in mediation, and the Maritime Employers Association says it hopes to hash out a deal at the table in the coming days.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2024.

