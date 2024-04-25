Montreal cruises past New York 5-2 to clinch PWHL playoff spot

Kristin O'Neill had a goal and an assist in helping lead Montreal to a 5-2 win over New York and clinch a playoff spot in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) on Wednesday.

The victory moved Montreal (9-3-5-5) into a tie for first place with Toronto, with each team having 38 points and Toronto having a game in hand.

The loss eliminated New York from playoff contention in the six-team league.

Catherine Daoust, Catherine Dubois, Laura Stacey and Mélodie Daoust, with an empty-netter, also scored for Montreal, which had three goals in the second period to hold a 4-0 lead until the game's dying seconds.

"The second period has been our nemesis all year but we came out with a lot of energy after a slow start," Montreal coach Kori Cheverie said. "I was happy that we did a good job protecting the lead when they turned up the heat in the third."

Marie-Philip Poulin picked up one assist to move past Toronto's Natalie Spooner for the top spot in the PWHL scoring race with 22 points.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 31 shots, including all 14 she faced in the first period.

She received strong support from her teammates, who blocked 21 shots.

"Having a first period like that gives a goaltender belief," Desbiens said. "We all knew we didn't have the best first period but we were still up 1-0."

"She's the Ann-Renée we drafted and we need her to play like that in the big games," said Cheverie, saying she was disappointed that Montreal was outshot 14-6 in the first period.

Ella Shelton and Alexandra Labelle, with a short-handed effort, scored for New York (3-4-3-11).

Corinne Schroeder made 20 saves.

New York failed to capitalize on its power play, coming up empty on three opportunities in the first period and finishing the game 0-for-5.

Montreal was 2-for-4 with the extra player.

O'Neill, who scored one of the power-play goals -- Stacey had the other -- said she was determined to step up her offensive game after helping Canada win the gold medal at the world championship earlier this month.

"At the world championships, I was playing with two college girls and now I have (Poulin) on one side and Stacey on the right with her one-timer," said O'Neill. "It's a good fit."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.