Montreal crews working slowly but surely to clear and remove snow

As the Island of Montreal's residents dig out of about 50 centimetres of snow, the city's snow plowing and removal work is taking a long time.

On Sunday, the city was forced to pivot from a removal operation to a clearing one to deal with more snow.

Last night, crews resumed their removal operation, which continued on Monday.

The city says it will take a long time to remove the massive piles.

"You're wondering how long will stay those huge piles of snow in front of your house? Well, better be patient because we will need more than three days to complete the operation," said City of Montreal spokesperson Phillipe Sabourin.

According to the Info Neiges site, no borough is completely clear, but Sabourin said the operation is progressing slowly but surely.

"More than half the streets have been done for the loading operations, so that means we're coming for the residential areas," said Sabourin. "It will be only a few days to complete the operation."

Sabourin said around 3,000 staff members are on the job.

The city is asking residents to respect no parking signs and check the city's website for available overnight parking.

The snow is forecast to stop falling on Tuesday with temperatures dropping to around -10 C.