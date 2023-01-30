Montreal crews working slowly but surely to clear and remove snow

Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

