The president of Montreal's city council has filed a formal complaint against an Anjou borough councillor who made controversial remarks over the weekend.

Lynne Shand wrote what many consider to be anti-Islamic comments on her Facebook account about receiving treatment from a doctor wearing a hijab in the emergency room of a hospital.

In the post, she said she was "enraged" because she believes the physician represents the "Islamization" of Quebec.

Shand has since apologized for her choice of words but not the sentiment behind them.

Council President Cathy Wong filed the complaint with the 13-member Quebec Municipal Commission, saying Shand’s remarks were xenophobic and that the city's code of ethics, which calls on elected officials to show respect towards all citizens.

Wong said 10 percent of the current population of Anjou is Muslim, adding that when an elected official expresses hateful remarks about a Muslim woman, she attacks all Montrealers.



Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has denounced Shand's comments as "completely inappropriate."

The Canadian Muslim Alliance is demanding Shand resign, saying it is “appalled by the open message of intolerance and prejudice.”







- With files from La presse canadienne