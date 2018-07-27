

CTV Montreal





Construction crews will close several highways in southern Montreal as of Friday night.

Highway 15 south will be closed from the Turcot Interchange to the Champlain Bridge from 10 p.m. Friday July 27 until 5 a.m. Monday July 30.

The entrance to Highway 15 south from Highway 20 East will be closed at that same time, as will the entrance to Highway 15 south from Gaetan Laberge Blvd..

The only ways to access the southbound Champlain Bridge will be from the Bonaventure Expressway or from Nuns' Island.

Highway 20

Two sections of westbound Highway 20 will also be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The connection from the westbound Ville Marie (Route 136) to Highway 20 west will be closed, and most of the highway will be closed until the Highway 138 entrance.

Drivers coming from Highway 15 South (Decarie Expressway) will have access to a limited section of Highway 20 West, but will have to exit at Pullman St., where they can then turn left on Angrignon Blvd., or loop around onto Ste. Anne de Bellevue Blvd. and detour through NDG, Montreal West, and Lachine to access Highway 20.

From those coming from Verdun, the De La Verendrye entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed as of 11 p.m. Friday.

The Pullman St. entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed all weekend, which means the Mercier Bridge will only be accessible from those driving east. Drivers should remember that the Mercier Bridge only has one lane open in each direction for the rest of the summer.

Notre Dame St. West underneath Highway 15 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Victoria Bridge

The Victoria Bridge will be reserved for drivers leaving Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

On Monday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the bridge will be barred to traffic heading south.

Transport Quebec said that construction is still underway at 380 sites across the province during the construction holiday.