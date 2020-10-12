MONTREAL -- After people flocked to Mont-Royal's autumn leaves on the holiday weekend, the City of Montreal is temporarily closing parking facilities there, it said Monday.

The crowds are getting too dangerous for COVID-19 transmission, the city said in a tweet.

"Unfortunately, as the traffic on Mount Royal is too high to allow distancing measures to be respected, we must proceed to temporarily closing the parking lot for Mount Royal Park," said the tweet, posted on Monday at about noon.

The tweet was labelled as a "red zone" alert.

[ #COVID19 | Palier 3 - Alerte maximale �� ] Malheureusement l'achalandage sur le Mont-Royal étant trop élevé pour le respect des mesures de distanciation, nous devons procéder à la fermeture temporaire du stationnement pour le parc du Mont-Royal. pic.twitter.com/zUhG35Fd9Z — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) October 12, 2020

The last time the mountain's parking was taped off was on April 5, after the city decided social distancing wasn't being respected there.

Many parks' parking was closed last spring, with the city saying they wanted people only to visit green spaces near their homes, without driving.

The group Les amis de la montagne posted a list last week of which facilities on the mountain are open and closed.

As of last week, it posted that some indoor facilities and restrooms were still open -- though masks are required, of course -- while others weren't, including Smith House.