The sounds of protesters banging on pots and pans resonated around metro stations and in parks on Thursday.

The din was familiar to those who lived through the 2012 student protests when demonstrators donned red squares, smashing cookware to show their displeasure with Quebec's Liberal government.

Protesters wanting to raise awareness for climate change did the same on Tuesday.

They planned protests outside of Laurier metro station and in parks. They marched through the streets of the Plateau Mont-Royal, hammering wooden spoons against metal pots.

Environmental group The Planet Goes to Parliament organized the march. They said they plan on continuing to protest weekly to put pressure on the government to take action against climate change.