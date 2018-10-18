Featured Video
Montreal claims right of first refusal on land sales in 9 sectors
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 11:39AM EDT
The City of Montreal is claiming the right of first refusal when it comes to real estate sales.
City council adopted a bylaw that will allow the city to match offers on certain land sales.
After matching the offer, the city will have 60 days to analyze the deal, after which it can either move forward or withdraw.
Nine sectors of the city have been listed as priorities, though no specific lots have yet been revealed. Those sectors are:
- Namur-De La Savane
- The northern portion of Nuns Island
- Louvain-East
- Lachine-East
- Assomption North
- Bellechasse
- The railroad areas in between eastern Plateau and Rosemont
- Haven-Bridge-Wellington
- Anjou-Langelier
In a statement, Eric Alan Caldwell, the councillor responsible for urban planning, said the new bylaw will give the city an additional tool to maximize urban development.
“The message we want to send through the adoption of right of first refusal is that the city participates directly and voluntarily in its urban development strategy,” he said. “We want to seize every opportunity to revitalize sectors, to provide services that meet the needs of families.”
