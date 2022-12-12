Montreal chosen to host new UN 'green agenda' office

The City of Montreal has been chosen to host a new United Nations office that will be responsible for the "global agenda for green, resilient and sustainable cities."

The UN agency UN-Habitat, which is based in Kenya, has chosen the Quebec metropolis as the location for its new office, which will support "the sustainable development of cities using the latest scientific and technological advances."

Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montreal International, which will accompany UN-Habitat in the creation of the new office, stressed that the city was selected because of its "cutting-edge ecosystems in sustainable development and artificial intelligence, as well as its academic institutions and its pool of international organizations."

Researchers from McGill University, Concordia University and the Institut québécois d'intelligence artificielle, or MILA, are said to have already begun exploring avenues of collaboration with the UN agency.

Neil Khor, chief of staff of the UN-Habitat office, added that Montreal's bilingualism had also been an important factor.

"We have a lot of projects in English-speaking countries, but also in French-speaking countries, especially in West Africa," Khor told The Canadian Press.

The Montreal office will employ 28 people.

By 2030, 60 per cent of the world's population will live in urban areas, according to UN-Habitat, whose mission is to find solutions to issues related to the lack of housing, the growth of slums, public transport, water and electricity supply, poverty, crime and disasters caused by climate change.

The Montreal team will be tasked with "addressing the most urgent needs, including through artificial intelligence, while developing a multidisciplinary platform that will better address the particularities of cities and communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change."

The announcement was made at COP15 on Monday afternoon in the presence of several elected officials.

"This office will help Montreal and Canada develop concrete solutions to make cities greener, more resilient, sustainable and ready to seize the opportunities of tomorrow's economy," said Federal Minister Pascale St-Onge.

Quebec's Minister of International Relations, Martine Biron, said the decision "reaffirms the importance Quebec attaches to the fight against climate change and to welcoming international organizations that choose to establish themselves here."

"In Montreal and around the world, we must densify urban environments in an intelligent way by making more room for nature," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

The office of the "global program for green, resilient and sustainable cities" will be the sixth UN office in Montreal, which already hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the UN Refugee Agency, the UNESCO Institute for Statistics and the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol.