Montreal Chinatown residents urge city to act against crime, drug use

Residents of Montreal's Chinatown are urging the city to act against what they describe as rising crime and drug use in their neighbourhood.

A group of residents and merchants told a news conference today they're being exposed to increasing acts of vandalism, harassment, violence and open air drug use.

They mostly blame a homeless shelter, opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, that they say has attracted drug dealers to the neighbourhood and led to increased crime and disorder.

Bryant Chang of the Chinese Association of Montreal says the homeless population has "exploded" and suggests Chinatown has become a "dumping ground" for social problems that originate elsewhere.

While the homeless shelter is scheduled to close this fall, the group of residents and merchants say they don't want another to reopen nearby in its place.

They're also calling for police to increase foot patrols and to enforce all laws and bylaws, and for authorities to hold wider public consultations with residents about the area's safety and quality of life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.