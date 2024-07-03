Drinking alcohol is now legal in Longueuil parks

MONTREAL
    As of Wednesday, alcoholic beverages can be enjoyed in Longueuil parks as long as they are accompanied by a meal.

    The City of Longueuil amended the regulation during a city council meeting yesterday.

    Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier says the amendment was made after the success of a pilot project that was launched last year.

    "We know that people like to gather in parks for activities such as picnics and get-togethers with friends and family. That is why, like many other cities in Quebec, we are formally authorizing this practice, which we know already exists in our territory, in order to regulate it better," Fournier said in a news release. 

    According to the regulation, the only exception to the amendment is the Du Tremblay wooded area. Alcohol cannot be consumed in children's playgrounds, splash pads, or areas designated for sporting activities.

