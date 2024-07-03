MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire breaks out at apartment building in Little Burgundy

    Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro) Montreal fire truck (CTV News Montreal / Luca Caruso-Moro)
    About 200 people were forced to evacuate after a fire ignited at an apartment building in the city's Little Burgundy neighborhood.

    No injuries have been reported, and the fire is under control.

    The City of Montreal's fire service says most residents will be able to return home today.

    However, the Red Cross will take in four families whose apartments were damaged by either fire or water.

    The call came in around 10:15 a.m., reporting smoke emanating from the fifth floor of the eight-storey building. Firefighters remain on the scene.  

