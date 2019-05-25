Featured Video
Montreal Canadiens resign defenceman to three-year deal
Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak congratulates goaltender Carey Price after shuttingout the New York Islanders 4-0 during NHL hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, March 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 11:12AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens are continuing their busy off-season, ensuring another recently-acquired player will continue to wear red and white.
On Saturday, the team signed defenceman Brett Kulak to a three-year contract worth an average of $1.85 million per season through 2021-22.
The 25-year-old Edmonton native was acquired from the Calgary Flames last October and posted career highs in goals (six), assists (11), points (17), and plus-minus (+12) in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens.
He played most of the season with Jeff Petry on the team's second pairing.
Over the past six weeks, the Montreal Canadiens have also resigned defenceman Christian Folin and forwards Nate Thompson and Jordan Weal, all three of whom were acquired mid-season.
