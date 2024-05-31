MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Canadiens offer first contract to Jared Davidson

    Seattle Thunderbirds' Nolan Allan, top left, Jared Davidson (29) and Reid Schaefer (24) celebrate Allan's goal against Quebec Remparts goalie William Rousseau (35) as Evan Nause (20) watches during third period Memorial Cup hockey action, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press) Seattle Thunderbirds' Nolan Allan, top left, Jared Davidson (29) and Reid Schaefer (24) celebrate Allan's goal against Quebec Remparts goalie William Rousseau (35) as Evan Nause (20) watches during third period Memorial Cup hockey action, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Forward Jared Davidson agreed to his first professional contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

    The agreement is for two seasons.

    Davidson played 38 games with the Laval Rocket last season, scoring 11 goals and 16 points.

    The 21-year-old centre ranked third among Rocket rookies in goals, behind Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy.

    Between 2018 and 2023, Davidson played 254 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

    The six-foot, 183-pound athlete collected 99 goals and 210 points with the Thunderbirds.

    Davidson was a fifth-round pick of the CH in 2022 (130th overall).

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says

    Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News