Montreal Canadiens offer first contract to Jared Davidson

Forward Jared Davidson agreed to his first professional contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

The agreement is for two seasons.

Davidson played 38 games with the Laval Rocket last season, scoring 11 goals and 16 points.

The 21-year-old centre ranked third among Rocket rookies in goals, behind Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy.

Between 2018 and 2023, Davidson played 254 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

The six-foot, 183-pound athlete collected 99 goals and 210 points with the Thunderbirds.

Davidson was a fifth-round pick of the CH in 2022 (130th overall).