School bus drivers on the island of Montreal will hold a one-day strike next week.

The 330 drivers work for Transco, which ferries 15,000 students to school at the four boards on the island, as well as College Sainte Anne.

Instead of working, drivers will spend February 28 debating what other pressure tactics they can use against their employer, including the possibility of an unlimited strike.

The drivers, who work part-time, earn about $20,000 per year. They are asking for a raise of two percent per year for three years.

Following a two-day strike at the end of January drivers voted to reject the most recent offer from management, although what was offered was not revealed.