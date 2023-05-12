Montreal blue collars want local union probe after VP resigns over racist posts

A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag is seen in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag is seen in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon