Montreal arson squad investigating 7th fire in Saint-Laurent in 2023

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after another commercial space was targetted in the Saint-Laurent borough early Tuesday morning. The borough has been the scene of more than a half-dozen fires police consider criminal since the start of the year.

Police report that a 1:35 a.m. 911 call reported a fire on Bois-Franc Street near Miniac Street.

When officers arrived, firefighters had the fire under control.

"At least one suspect broke a window to enter the building to set the fire," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

No incendiary object was found on the scene and there is "important damage" to the building.

The SPVM's arson unit is investigating the fire.

FIRES IN SAINT-LAURENT

The SPVM's arson squad has been in the Saint-Laurent borough multiple times since the beginning of the year.

The Lit Mural office was hit with a fire bomb a week ago on Montee de Liesse Street, less than a month after the T.I.M.E. Cargo office was the target of an incendiary device 200 metres down the road on Feb. 16.

A window was broken on a business on Deslauriers Street on Feb. 13 and firefighters were called to put out a blaze, and two fires were put out on Feb. 9 in the same borough.

A major fire engulfed and destroyed an industrial building on Pitfield Boulevard on Jan. 23 as well.