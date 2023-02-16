Arson squad investigating commercial fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A fire believed to be of criminal origin was extinguished by firefighters early Thursday night in northwestern Montreal.
There were no injuries.
The Montreal police (SPVM) reports that around 1:30 a.m., it received a request for assistance for a fire that had just broken out in a commercial establishment on McCaffrey Street, near the intersection of Montée de Liesse in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
When police arrived on the scene, they found that Montreal firefighters had the fire under control.
A break in a window on the front of the building was noticed, and shortly afterwards, an incendiary object was found inside the establishment.
A broken window and incendiary object inside suggest that the commercial fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough was criminal in nature. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
The investigation was therefore turned over to the SPVM's arson squad, which was to send investigators to the scene later in the day to shed light on what had happened.
By the end of the night, no arrests had been reported.
The damage caused to the establishment located in the industrial sector of Saint-Laurent is minor. Police have confirmed that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2023.
