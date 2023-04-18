Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel

The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.

Catherine Fournier was a young rising star in the PQ after her December 2016 byelection win, but she suddenly quit to sit as an Independent in March 2019. She was elected mayor of Longueuil, Que., in November 2021.

"If I choose to speak now, it is to share my experience, to help other people benefit from what I have learned … hoping that something positive can finally emerge from these sad events," Fournier said Tuesday in a message on Instagram.

Fournier, 31, had asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur during a hearing in March to formally remove the publication ban on her identity. Francoeur on April 6 approved the request, which entered into effect Tuesday -- coinciding with the broadcast of a documentary about Fournier's case.

"I would first like to make it clear that I do not regret my career in any way, quite the contrary," she said. "I'm proud to have been there and I came out of it with my head held high, well beyond the verdict."

LeBel, a former member of the legislature between 2014 and 2022, was arrested in December 2020 for sexually assaulting Fournier in 2017 at his condo in Rimouski, Que., about 320 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

During his trial, Fournier testified that LeBel became aggressive when she refused his advances. She said he unhooked her bra and entered a bathroom where she had sought refuge. She said he then joined her in a bed where he repeatedly touched her sexually for several hours.

A judge in January sentenced LeBel, 60, to eight months in prison after a jury found him guilty following two days of deliberations. He was also sentenced to two years probation, prohibited from contacting the victim, and ordered to be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.

LeBel was granted parole this week.

During the trial, Fournier told Justice Francoeur that she would be part of a documentary about the case. At the time she said she wasn't sure whether she would reveal her identity publicly. She finally asked a few months later him to remove the publication ban on her name.

"Each victim is the sole master of their choices and decisions regarding what they have experienced," she said Tuesday on social media. "You are courageous, all of you, all of us, and I am thinking of you."

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast in Quebec on Wednesday on Videotron's Vrai platform. Fournier is expected to attend an early screening for journalists on Tuesday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault saluted Fournier's courage. "A great example of determination. You can be proud. It is important that the victims know that they can denounce," Legault tweeted.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

-- With files from Pierre Saint-Arnaud in Montreal.