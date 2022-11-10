Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel to testify at his sexual assault trial

Parti Quebecois MNA Harold Lebel questions the government during question period on May 26, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Former Parti Quebecois member Harold LeBel pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault. His trial is underway in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Parti Quebecois MNA Harold Lebel questions the government during question period on May 26, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Former Parti Quebecois member Harold LeBel pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault. His trial is underway in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada

At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon