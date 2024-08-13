Pointe-Claire bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall

One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.

The fans and the humidifiers ran day and night at the store on Ste-Anne Avenue.

The family-run business has been open since 1986. David Byers says that not once in nearly 40 years has there ever been a flood, but on Friday night, the record rainfall sent water rushing into the basement.

"I was faced with a sight that just completely didn't compute. It was like somebody had covered the entire floor in Lucite. It was crystal clear water it turns out. I stepped down into it and made a splash," Byers said.

Babar Books in Pointe-Claire was affected by flooding after record rainfall on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (CTV News)

"It was a big surprise when I phoned on Friday night and David said we've got three inches of water everywhere and I sort of dashed over here," said co-owner Maya Munro-Byers.

They called for help from Pointe-Claire's volunteer rescue unit. Byers says the team spent three hours pumping water out and found a drain under the carpet.

"With a shovel I started pushing water towards the drain. By that time it was getting to be midnight," he said.

Babar Books in Pointe-Claire was affected by flooding after record rainfall on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (CTV News)

Getting through to the insurance company was no easy feat.

"They've been totally overwhelmed. It's fully understandable. We sat on the phone and had them tell us our call was very important to them every 10 seconds for four hours. So we kind of gave up after that. Monday morning they called us back," he said.

Even after starting the process to make insurance claims, assessing the full extent of the damage will take time. But so far, they've had to throw out about 400 books.

"Babar is an institution in the West Island. I'm now a person who shops here for my kids. I've shopped here for my nieces and nephews. It's just heartbreaking to see what they're going through and so many West Islanders and other businesses," said Greg Kelley, the Liberal MNA for Jacques-Cartier.

Jessica Wasserschied delivers the mail in the area. She is also a Pointe-Claire resident and a loyal customer.

"When I went back to work on Monday I saw all the furniture on the sidewalks and it's heartbreaking. and When I got here, I was like, 'No, not babar!'" she said.

It's also a go-to place for Artemis Erfle, who shops there for her grandkids and many other children.

"I'm the director at the Montessori Pointe-Claire, so we definitely shop here for the daycare as well because we need a lot more specialty books because we do themes," Erfle said. "And they're fantastic at having all sorts of books, in English and in French."

David Byers, co-owner of Babar Books in Pointe-Claire, said he has never witnessed flooding at his store in nearly 40 years. (CTV News)

Despite the challenge, the owners are staying positive, saying it could have been much worse.

"It's not as bad a disaster as many people I've seen recently living in basement apartments with all of their soaked belongings outside, so I put it into perspective that way," Byers said.

They don't know when they'll be able to open up shop again, but they promise customers they will, and they're looking forward to turning the page and starting a new chapter.